Report: Lions expected to decline option on LB Davis

The Detroit Lions are not expected to pick up the fifth-year contract option of linebacker Jarrad Davis, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. A 2017 first-round draft pick, Davis will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2020 season. He is slated to make a base salary of $1.96 million in 2020, and the fifth-year option would have been approximately $10 million, per Spotrac.

Davis, 25, recorded 63 tackles and two sacks in 11 games last season while serving as a team captain. He missed the first two contests of the 2019 campaign because of a high ankle sprain and the final three with another ankle injury. Davis has collected 259 tackles, 10 sacks, five forced fumbles and one interception in 41 games since being selected by the Lions with the 21st overall pick in the 2017 draft.

--Field Level Media