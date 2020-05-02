Left Menu
Former Bears TE Wetnight dies at 49

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 22:41 IST
Wetnight was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour in his stomach in September, per the Bears' official website. Image Credit: Flickr

Former Chicago Bears tight end Ryan Wetnight died on Friday after a battle with cancer, the team announced. He was 49. Wetnight was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour in his stomach in September, per the Bears' official website. He initially was treated for gastric cancer in 2018 and briefly was declared cancer-free.

"Our hearts are heavy with the news of former Bears TE Ryan Wetnight's passing after a courageous battle with cancer," the Bears wrote on their Twitter account. "Our thoughts go out to his family, friends & loved ones." Wetnight, a Stanford product, recorded 175 receptions for 1,542 yards and nine touchdowns in 101 career games with the Bears (1993-99) and Green Bay Packers (2000).

"Ryan fought his heart out to the very end and left his children with many valuable lessons!" his wife, Stacey, wrote on Facebook. "His legacy will live on in them and all the other young men he touched through coaching! ... We are so beyond blessed by the love, support and prayers we have received over the last 2 1/2 years. God bless you all! Rest In Peace, my love. We love you and miss you already and will see you again one day!" Wetnight is survived by his wife and their sons, Scott, 15, and Zach, 13.

--Field Level Media

