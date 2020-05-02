Winstrike, Team Spirit stay hot at Road to Rio - CIS

Winstrike Team and Team Spirit remained unbeaten on Saturday in Group A play of the ESL One: Road To Rio -- Commonwealth of Independent States region. Winstrike Team (2-0) recorded victories in the first and third maps to post a 2-1 victory over Nemiga Gaming (1-1). Winstrike Team posted a 19-16 triumph on Vertigo and 16-13 win on Nuke to overcome a 16-13 setback on Dust II in the second map.

Also on Saturday, Team Spirit (2-0) swept forZe (0-2), notching a 16-10 victory on Dust II and 16-12 win on Train. Gambit Youngsters (1-1) swept Team Unique (0-2), posting a 16-9 win on Dust II and 16-4 victory on Vertigo.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22, with the Asia and Oceania regions scheduled to kick off May 6. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The CIS event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The winner of each group advances to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, with the second- and third-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals. All playoff matches are best-of-three. The CIS champion will receive 350 Pro Tour points and $15,000 of the $50,000 prize pool. The runner-up will receive 200 Pro Tour points and $10,000.

The groups will play on alternating days through May 10, aside from a total day off on Monday. Group B resumes with three matches on Sunday: Virtus.pro vs. Natus Vincere

pro100 vs. Hard Legion Esports ESPADA vs. Syman Gaming

ESL One: Road to Rio-Commonwealth of Independent States standings, with win-loss record and map differential: Group A

T1. Winstrike Team, 2-0, +28 T1. Team Spirit, 2-0, +25

T3. Nemiga Gaming, 1-1, +9 T3. Gambit Youngsters, 1-1, +4

T5. forZe, 0-2, -22 T5. Team Unique, 0-2, -44

Group B T1. Natus Vincere, 1-0, +11

T1. Pro100, 1-0, +6 T1. Hard Legion Esports, 1-0, +2

T4. Syman Gaming, 0-1, -2 T4. ESPADA, 0-1, -11

T4. Virtus.pro, 0-1, -6 --Field Level Media