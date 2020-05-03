Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Bengals decline WR Ross' 5th-year option

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2020 04:25 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 04:25 IST
Reports: Bengals decline WR Ross' 5th-year option

The Cincinnati Bengals will not pick up the fifth-year option on wide receiver John Ross' rookie contract, meaning he will eligible to become a free agent following the 2020 season, multiple outlets reported Saturday. Ross will make $2.8 million in base salary in 2020. Had the team picked up his option, it would have been worth more than $15 million -- guaranteed only for injury -- in 2021.

The Bengals selected the 25-year-old Ross ninth overall out of Washington in the 2017 NFL Draft, hoping his speed would complement star wideout A.J. Green. Ross set the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record in 2017, posting a 4.22-second time. But his career on the field has been much slower to develop, thanks in large part to injuries. In his three seasons with the Bengals, Ross has played in only 24 of 48 possible games, starting 19 of them.

Last season he got off to a great start with 158 and 112 yards in the first two games -- the first 100-yard receiving games of his career. But he broke the sternoclavicular joint in his chest against Pittsburgh in Week 4 and missed the next eight games. Ross later revealed that doctors told him the injury could have been life-threatening. In all, Ross has 49 receptions for 716 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.

The Bengals selected wide receiver Tee Higgins out of Clemson with the first pick in the second round of last week's draft. The selected LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall selection. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan govt warns of fines for not wearing masks in public or work place

Rajasthan Government on Saturday authorised all Executive Magistrates within their respective jurisdiction to impose fine of Rs 200 if any person is found without wearing a face mask or face covered in public or work place. In a notificatio...

Reports: Bengals decline WR Ross' 5th-year option

The Cincinnati Bengals will not pick up the fifth-year option on wide receiver John Ross rookie contract, meaning he will eligible to become a free agent following the 2020 season, multiple outlets reported Saturday. Ross will make 2.8 mill...

Motor racing-Vettel makes his esports debut in Legends Trophy

Ferraris Sebastian Vettel made his esports debut on Saturday in Legends Trophy races that also featured retired Formula One world champions Emerson Fittipaldi and Jenson Button. The German has some time on his hands with Formula Ones season...

Secretariat holds on to win virtual Kentucky Derby

Even in the virtual world, Secretariat stands above all. Regarded by many as the greatest race horse of all time, Secretariat charged to the front on the home stretch then held off Citation on Saturday to win the Triple Crown Showdown -- a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020