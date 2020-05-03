Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-New Zealand calls for 'courage' from re-elected Beaumont

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 03-05-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 07:41 IST
Rugby-New Zealand calls for 'courage' from re-elected Beaumont

New Zealand Rugby has called on newly re-elected World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont to take the courageous decisions necessary to ensure that elite rugby is sustainable for more than just a few nations. Former England captain Beaumont won a second four-year term as head of the sport's global governing body by beating Argentine Augustin Pichot 28-23 in a ballot of the World Rugby Council with the result announced on Saturday.

Pichot, calling for root-and-branch change in the game with an emphasis on helping out developing nations, had attracted the support of the southern hemisphere powers but failed to make any headway in Europe. NZR Chairman Brent Impey congratulated Beaumont on his success but said the 68-year-old must recognise that the short election campaign had revealed a huge appetite for change.

"We are of course disappointed for Agustin Pichot as he had our vote, and it is important to us that whoever won the election will heed the calls for change to the game," he said in a statement. "There is still a level of governance reform that is overdue, and it would be good to see the courage taken to make the decisions needed to ensure the continued sustainability and success of rugby globally – not just for a limited number of unions and regions."

Former Argentina scrumhalf Pichot, who has served as Beaumont's vice-chairman for the last four years, posted a short statement on Twitter. "Congratulations Bill!" he wrote. "Not this time, thanks to all for the support from the bottom of my heart."

In his campaign manifesto, Beaumont had promised an independent review of World Rugby's governance and to spearhead the drive for a global calendar. Critics will point to the make-up of the new Executive Committee, which was also elected in the ballot, as evidence of the need for change.

The 12-strong body included only three representatives from outside the game's traditional heartlands - a Tunisian and two Americans - with one of those the only woman. Beaumont's first call after his re-election was for continued unity as the sport deals with impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought a stop to rugby around the world and caused major financial problems for unions big and small.

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

MGM pitches plan for NBA to finish season in Vegas: report

MGM Resorts International has pitched a proposal to the NBA to complete the coronavirus-halted 2019-20 season on courts in Las Vegas convention centers, the New York Times reported. The plan, according to the newspaper, would have players a...

J-K: Four Army personnel, one cop killed in Handwara encounter, civilians evacuated safely

Five security force personnel, including a Colonel and a Major and a police officer, were killed in the gunbattle with terrorists in Handwara in north Kashmir, Indian Army said on Sunday. Four Indian Army personnel including the Commanding ...

J-K: IAF salutes COVID-19 warriors, starts flypast from Srinagar's Dal Lake

The Indian Air Force conducted a fly-past over Dal Lake in Srinagar early on Sunday to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all other frontline COVID-19 warriors. According to the IAF officials, two C-130J Super Hercules spec...

Had difficulty in facing Brett Lee, Dale Steyn: Rohit Sharma

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma has revealed that he had difficulties in facing both Brett Lee and Dale Steyn during the initial phase of his career. Rohit Sharma made the comments during an Instagram Live session with pacer Mohammed Shami whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020