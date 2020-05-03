Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-On this day: Born May 4, 1989: Rory McIlroy, Northern Irish golfer

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 11:30 IST
Sport-On this day: Born May 4, 1989: Rory McIlroy, Northern Irish golfer

The North of Ireland Amateur Open in 2005 was not an event expected to produce much glamour, but a 16-year-old Rory McIlroy was dressed to impress.

His snow-white turtleneck and pants were underlined by a pink belt as well as a pink stripe running across his back. His hat, also a lighter shade of pink, covered his blonde curls as he embarked on his first headline-grabbing assault on par – a record-breaking round of 11-under 61 at the iconic Royal Portrush.

"The confidence I had, and the cockiness I had at 16, sometimes I think I have to rediscover that a little bit," McIlroy told TheOpen.com last year. The Northern Irishman concedes he cannot recollect many shot-by-shot accounts of his rounds, but he certainly can for that particular one.

"Once I got to nine-under through 16, I thought if I could par the remaining two and set the new record that would be pretty special," he said. In fact, he came home with five straight birdies to sign for a round, which no one will be able to match or surpass due to the recent redesign of the course.

McIlroy has since collected 18 titles on the U.S. PGA Tour, including four majors, and is a shoo-in for a spot in the Hall of Fame. Despite his failure at claiming a Green Jacket at the Augusta National and inability to triumph at any of the majors since 2014, his relentless consistency in recent months proves his best days on the golf course are far from over.

Having missed the British Open cut at Royal Portrush last July, McIlroy has responded with victories at the Tour Championship and the WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai. A string of top-five finishes ensured he returned to the top of the world rankings in February for the first time in five years, before the golf calendar was ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"About two months ago, Rory was playing so well," Europe's Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington told Reuters in April. "I thought I'd just like to wrap him in cotton wool for about six months and have him ready for Ryder Cup. But I'm sorry I didn't mean it!"

McIlroy has been ever-present in European colours since his Ryder Cup debut in 2010, becoming the first player to win the tournament four times before reaching 30 years of age. Harrington believes McIlroy has a pivotal role to play – on and off the course – if they are to retain their title against the United States at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin in September.

"He is now becoming more comfortable being a leader," Harrington added. "There are actually a few players who can do that job but Rory has the quality of his golf to back up his leadership credentials."

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Navy choppers honour COVID-19 warriors in AP

Visakhapatnam, May 3 PTI Helicopters of the Indian Navy showered flowers on the main hospitals here as a mark of gratitude to the frontline health workers who were rendering yeoman service in the ongoing fight against the dreaded coronaviru...

COVID-19 lockdown: Nearly 500 students stranded in Kota return to Delhi

Nearly 500 Delhi students stranded at coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan due to the coronavirus lockdown returned to the national capital on Sunday morning in 40 private buses. Delhis transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the students, who arr...

Indonesia's Tokopedia probes alleged data leak of 91 mln users

Tokopedia, Indonesias largest e-commerce platform, said it was investigating an attempted hack and claims that the details of millions of its users had been leaked online. We found that there had been an attempt to steal data from Tokopedia...

COVID-19 not an end to coworking culture, says industry

Reeling under pressure due to sharp drop in footfalls following the COVID-19 pandemic, operators in the countrys coworking industry believe the blip could be temporary and demand for flexible space would go up again as some key factors are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020