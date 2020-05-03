Left Menu
Rashford writes special message to Man Utd prodigies over cancelled seasons

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has sent an encouraging message to the club prodigies after their seasons were shut down on Friday.

Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has sent an encouraging message to the club prodigies after their seasons were shut down on Friday. The Premier League announced that all clubs have agreed that this season's academy programme will be cancelled due to the coronavirus, with levels from Under-23 all the way to Under-9 shut down.Taking to Twitter, the England forward wrote, "The news you got yesterday was probably not what you wanted to hear. I know all you want to do is play because I'm the same but the decision has been made to protect everyone involved."

Calling the current coronavirus pandemic as 'bigger than football' the striker advised youngsters to practice indoors. "This is bigger than football. You might be feeling a bit low but the best thing you can do is pick up your ball and get out in the garden."

The 22-year-old revealed that during his academy days he used to hit the targets in the garden to bring accuracy and creative skills in his game. "When I was in the academy I used to find a spot in the garden and aim for targets just so I could practice my accuracy, get creative! Now is not the time to fall out of love with the game its a time to remember why you fell in love with it in the first place. You've got this and we can't wait to see you all back next season!" the message read.

Nick Cox, head of United's academy, said in a statement on Friday, "We will continue to support our young players' football development and mental wellbeing during this time and look forward to welcoming them back to full-time training when this is possible." (ANI)

