Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lampard terms Kante 'one of the best players in the world'

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on N'Golo Kante saying that he the is "one of the best players in the world".

ANI | London | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:06 IST
Lampard terms Kante 'one of the best players in the world'
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on N'Golo Kante saying that he the is "one of the best players in the world". However, Kante failed to impress this season as he suffered ankle and muscle injuries which restricted him to 22 appearances so far.

"We obviously need N'Golo Kante in our team, one of the best players in the world. I knew that before becoming manager of Chelsea, I know that from working with him. We, unfortunately, haven't been able to have him much this year, but going forward we want him fit and ready to go," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying. The football season has been brought to an indefinite halt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) on Thursday put an end to the 2019-2020 football season, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) being declared as the champions of Ligue 1. Lampard further stated that Kante has been a "huge miss" for the team this season.

"This season he has played about 40 per cent of our games. Even then it's been difficult for him. I've really felt for him on an individual level," he said. "He's been a huge miss for us. Looking forward, and whenever a restart comes, we want to get him in his best shape," Lampard added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan sees economy down 3% in 2020 due to coronavirus

Jordans cash-strapped economy is expected to contract around 3 in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus, the finance minister said on Sunday.The International Monetary Fund IMF, which last March approved a four-year 1.3 billion programm...

COVID-19:NDMC announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for frontline workers in case of death

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC will provide Rs 15 lakh compensation in case of death of any of its employee fighting the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The compensation will be provided to both regular and contractual workers, ...

Centre sends public health teams to 20 worst-affected districts to help states in virus containment

Twenty central public health teams have been constituted and are being deployed in as many affected districts having high case load of COVID-19 in nine states and Delhi to identify the gaps and support them in proper implementation of clust...

IT hardware company expect to resume partial production this week, 100% next month

Electronics manufacturers expect to resume partial production this week and full capacity by end of next month if there is no change in guidelines from the government, according to senior company officials. The central and some state govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020