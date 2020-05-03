'Staying motivated only option': Paul Pogba on coronavirus pandemic
As the world continues to reel under the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United player Paul Pogba said keeping himself motivated is the only option he has in these challenging times.ANI | Manchester | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:36 IST
As the world continues to reel under the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United player Paul Pogba said keeping himself motivated is the only option he has in these challenging times. "I have a little home gym in my house. I can do some training, some running, some bike, go outside and do some things with the ball. I am just keeping busy and keeping healthy," the club's official website quoted Pogba as saying.
"We have got to stay motivated, there is no other choice. It is a period and we don't know until when it will be like this, but I still have goals in my head, and one day hopefully this [pandemic] will stop," he added. Before the football season was postponed indefinitely, the France international had only made eight appearances this season due to injury. He underwent surgery on a recurring foot injury that required a lengthy period of rehabilitation.
Pogba also expressed his desire to return to the field saying that he has been "out for a long time". "And then we have to get back on the pitch, so we have to be ready. For myself, I have been out for a long time as well, so for me I just want to come back playing football," Pogba said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paul Pogba
- Manchester United
- France