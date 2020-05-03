Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-MLB All-Star Keough dies at 64

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:41 IST
Ex-MLB All-Star Keough dies at 64

Former All-Star pitcher Matt Keough died Saturday of undisclosed causes. He was 64. He had been serving as a special assistant with the Oakland Athletics, who announced his death.

Keough was a second-generation major leaguer; his father, Marty Keough, played 11 seasons in the majors from 1956-66. The younger Keough broke in with the A's in 1978 and earned his only All-Star selection that season. He pitched with the A's until 1983, then went on to pitch for the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.

"Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A," executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane said in a statement. "He had an incredible passion for the game and we were lucky to have him and his wealth of knowledge alongside us for the years he worked as a special assistant. He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight."" Keough, who grew up in Southern California, finished his career with a 58-84 record and a 4.17 ERA in 215 games, 175 of them as a starter.

After his final MLB season in 1986, Keough played four seasons in Japan. The right-hander attempted a comeback with the California Angels in 1992, and while sitting in the dugout during a spring training game, he was hit in the temple by a foul ball. He required brain surgery and never played again. To the younger generation, he is best known for his appearances on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," which followed his life with wife, Jeana, and their three children, Shane, Kara and Colton. The show debuted in 2005, and the Keough family was prominently featured for the first five years.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan sees economy down 3% in 2020 due to coronavirus

Jordans cash-strapped economy is expected to contract around 3 in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus, the finance minister said on Sunday.The International Monetary Fund IMF, which last March approved a four-year 1.3 billion programm...

COVID-19:NDMC announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for frontline workers in case of death

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC will provide Rs 15 lakh compensation in case of death of any of its employee fighting the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The compensation will be provided to both regular and contractual workers, ...

Centre sends public health teams to 20 worst-affected districts to help states in virus containment

Twenty central public health teams have been constituted and are being deployed in as many affected districts having high case load of COVID-19 in nine states and Delhi to identify the gaps and support them in proper implementation of clust...

IT hardware company expect to resume partial production this week, 100% next month

Electronics manufacturers expect to resume partial production this week and full capacity by end of next month if there is no change in guidelines from the government, according to senior company officials. The central and some state govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020