Calvin Ughelumba irked over 'repetitive' routine due to coronavirus lockdown

Leicester City development squad's Calvin Ughelumba has expressed his frustration over life becoming so monotonous due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "Obviously it's a bit hard, you know. It's just different because I've never experienced this. In my lifetime, I've never experienced something like this, so it's a first," the club's official webiste quoted Ughelumba as saying.

"I've been coping alright, going for my daily exercise, but the social aspect of it is a bit hard because it just becomes repetitive. You miss seeing your friends, just having catch-up with someone face-to-face. My life basically revolves around being on the grass, so it's a bit different being in such a small space and just doing the same thing every single day," he added. The players have been following programmes provided by the club's sports science staff in order to maintain fitness at their homes.

The football season took a massive hit by the coronavirus pandemic as all the leagues have been brought to an indefinite halt. Moreover, Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) on Thursday put an end to the 2019-2020 football season, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) being declared as the champions of Ligue 1. Ughelumba said he is hoping the things to get back to normal as he said: "Obviously, at football you do the same thing, but there's different drills and there's just that excitement of playing football."

"When you're at home, all you can really do is go for a run and just come back home and repeat yourself, repeat yourself, and it gets a bit boring. Now, I'm just hoping for us to get back to normal," he added. (ANI)