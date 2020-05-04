Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relief for Lahiri, gets exemption for next season in PGA Tour

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:36 IST
Relief for Lahiri, gets exemption for next season in PGA Tour

Stuck at his parents place in Hyderabad without his golf clubs, India's Anirban Lahiri heaved a sigh of relief after getting the good news that his playing status on the elite PGA Tour has been guaranteed for not only the remainder of the year but also for the 2020-21 season. "Without doubt it is a big relief and the PGA Tour has taken the right decision keeping in mind the current conditions (COVID-19 pandemic)," said Lahiri, who has been on the Tour since 2015.

Lahiri, who made his card for the current season through the top-50 of Korn Ferry Tour in late 2019, has been struggling with his form in the 12 events he had played so far since the Fall when the ongoing season began. In 12 events, he has made five cuts, withdrew once and missed the cut seven times. His best finish has been T-44 in Puerto Rico and T-45 at Sanderson Farms Championship. Lying 209th in the FedexCup standings when the Arnold Palmer Invitational was completed, Lahiri needed a strong finish in the second half. "It makes me feel good that regardless of next couple of months, I will definitely have status on PGA tour. It helps me to plan accordingly. So, all in all, a very good policy and I am excited and happy," he said.

"I think they have done a very good job of creating a system, where everybody who has exemption this year will remain exempt next year. They are also looking at shuffling between all those exempt players who perform well in this shortened season to get advantage next season. "I think it is a very good policy that they have come up with. Obviously there are not many tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour to play a Korn Ferry Finals, because they will be hardly playing any events. Remember their season starts only in January, while we have had 11 events even before the calendar year started." On his own preparation, Lahiri said he aims to get his form back during the coronavirus-forced lockdown period. "For me I am hoping to get into a few events in the remainder of the season. Hopefully the lockdown situation in India allows me to get some practice time and eventually fly back in time for the season to re-start," he said. The cancellation of numerous events added to the pressure, before the PGA Tour decided to ensure status for all players, exempt in 2019-20, to retain their status for 2020-21, too.

The news came following a meeting between PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan and members of the Players Advisory Committee via a telephone conference. It means a lot of relief and peace of mind for many international members of the PGA Tour, who may be outside US in their home countries. Though, the PGA Tour is slated to re-start in June with Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial, many of the international stars, including Lahiri, are unsure of making it back in time because of current suspension of air travel in many countries.

Having lost almost three months -- no event has been held since the Arnold Palmer Invitational -- the season has just 13 events left in the 2019-20 season. As many as 10 events have been cancelled and 11 events have been juggled around with new dates. The 2020-21 season starts in September with the Safeway Championship in California.

With no Major having been held so far, three will be held between August and November but only the PGA Championship, tentatively set for August 9-12 in San Francisco, falling in the current season. The US Open has been pushed to September and the Masters has been moved to November, so the next season 2020-21 will have six Majors including two US Open, two Masters and one each of the PGA and The Open Championship, which was cancelled in 2020. The current 2019-20 season is thus far scheduled to have just one Major – the PGA Championship.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

England's COVID-19 hospital death toll has smallest rise since March

Englands COVID-19 hospital death toll rose 204, the lowest daily increase since late March, to 21,384, the health service said.The health service said that three of the 204 patients who died had no known underlying health condition. ...

Odd News Roundup: President queries Tanzania coronavirus kits after goat test; Superheroes, from near and far, join Indonesia's coronavirus battle and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.President queries Tanzania coronavirus kits after goat testCoronavirus test kits used in Tanzania were dismissed as faulty by President John Magufuli on Sunday because he said they had retur...

Ensure seamless inter-state truck movement during lockdown: Centre to states

The Union Home Ministry on Monday asked states and union territories to ensure seamless inter-state truck and goods carrier movement, saying it is necessary for supply of essentials and keep the wheels of the economy rolling during the COVI...

TAIPA says industry needs clarity on resuming construction, installation of new telecom towers

Industry body TAIPA is awaiting clarity on the issue of whether work on construction and installation of new telecom towers can resume, amid significant easing of nationwide curbs aimed at reopening businesses and fuelling Indias economic e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020