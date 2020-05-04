Left Menu
Development News Edition

La Liga aims to restart in June; will begin testing players

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:28 IST
La Liga aims to restart in June; will begin testing players
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Spanish league said Monday it is confident it can restart in June and finish its season by the end of the European summer, with players beginning to be tested this week so they can return to training for the first time in nearly two months. Basic training was allowed to resume in Spain on Monday after the government eased some of the lockdown measures that had been in place since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spanish league players are expected to get back on the field later in the week after they are tested for COVID-19 and after the clubs' training facilities are properly prepared and disinfected. "The return of football is a sign that society is progressing towards the new normal. It will also bring back an element of life that people in Spain and around the world know and love," Spanish league president Javier Tebas said in a statement.

"People's health is paramount, so we have a comprehensive protocol to safeguard the health of everyone involved as we work to restart LaLiga. Circumstances are unprecedented, but we hope to start playing again in June and finish our 19-20 season this summer." All players, coaches and club employees who are going to be involved in the initial training phase will have to be tested two days before the individual practices can begin. The tests will reportedly begin as early as Tuesday, and the league wants them to be conducted daily after the individual training sessions begin.

The league wants a period of training of about a month before it can resume with matches in empty stadiums. There is no set date yet for the league's resumption. The league recently sent clubs a protocol with safety guidelines on how to return to practice. The protocol, which was obtained by The Associated Press, has a four-stage plan that details the current preparation phase, an individual training stage, a phase with smaller group sessions and finally one with full squad sessions.

The league said the timetable will always depend on the de-escalation process established by the Spanish government. The clubs' facilities will have to be inspected to make sure they comply with the cleaning protocols established by local authorities.

Players will be allowed to use the facilities but won't be allowed to interact with teammates in the initial phase. They will travel individually to the facilities and must arrive already wearing their training uniforms. No more than six players will be allowed on the field at the same time, and they must stay "the greatest distance possible" from each other. The use of equipment should be limited and coaches must supervise players from a distance.

Players must wear gloves and masks until going onto the pitch, and only one or two players can share the gym at a time. The league protocol, which was prepared by the medical staff of some first-division clubs, recommends that players — and those living with them — should not leave their homes other than to go to practice. It says each club must establish a food-delivery system for first-team players. Spain was one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic but it started loosening some of its restrictions on movement as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 started to go down in recent weeks. The country first went into a state of emergency on March 14.

Teams in Italy are also expected to resume training this week. Clubs in England and Germany have already reopened their training centers, while the French league was canceled last week. The Spanish league estimated nearly 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in losses if the league couldn't restart because of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Easing restrictions necessary to bring economy back on track: Chandigarh admin

Chandigarh administrator V P Singh Badnore on Monday said that it was necessary to ease lockdown restrictions in the Union territory to bring the economy back on track and give relief to daily wagers. Shops in the internal sector of Chandig...

Number of new UK COVID-19 cases needs to fall further - health official

Britain needs new cases of COVID-19 to fall further, Englands deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said Monday, even as data indicates that the peak of the coronavirus outbreak has passed.Its now very clear in the data that we are ...

Soccer-La Liga training to resume this week with season restart in June

Spanish soccer began the path back towards normality on Monday as organizers said clubs would resume training this week for the first time since activity was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and targeted resuming the season in June. O...

NFL mourns coaching legend Shula

Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, died Monday. He was 90. Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years, the team said in a statement. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020