Don Shula, who took Miami Dolphins to NFL's Super Bowl, dead at 90

Don Shula, a masterly coach with a square jaw who won more National Football League games than anyone else and guided the Miami Dolphins to two Super Bowl titles and the only perfect season in league history, died on Monday at 90, the Dolphins said.

Shula, whose NFL coaching prowess with the Dolphins and the Baltimore Colts from 1963 to 1995 made him one of the most famous sports figures in America, died peacefully at his home, the Dolphins said. "Coach Shula was the rare man who exemplified true greatness in every aspect of his life," Dolphins Chief Executive Officer Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. "He will be so missed by so many, but his legacy of character and excellence will endure."