Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dolphins reveal plan to host games with fans in '20

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 00:18 IST
Dolphins reveal plan to host games with fans in '20

A plan is being put in place by the Miami Dolphins to host NFL games with spectators in attendance in 2020. Considered uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic, fan attendance is a consideration in Florida where the state has opened beaches and other businesses ahead of most of the United States.

Hard Rock Stadium, which seats 65,000 fans, could host Dolphins games with modifications. Appearing on "Good Morning America" on Monday, Dolphins CEO/president Tom Garfinkel revealed mock-ups of new entrances into the stadium in order to comply with social-distancing guidelines. "We would have times to come in for security at different gates so people would be separated out, in terms of when they enter the stadium," Garfinkel said. "We would exit the stadium much like a church environment, where each row exits so people aren't filing out all at the same time in a herd."

Projections are for allowing approximately 15,000 fans to enter the stadium, Garfinkel said. Hard Rock Stadium was the first public facility to earn Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR accreditation, given to facilities to implement cleaning, disinfecting and infectious disease prevention practices to control risks involved with infectious agents like the coronavirus.

"We didn't want to create our own standard, we wanted to be accountable to the most credible third-party standard that exists," Garfinkel said. "Working with the GBAC ensures compliances with critical guidelines for the highest standard of cleanliness and it is our hope that other venues will follow suit as we navigate through these unprecedented times." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pak's coronavirus cases cross 20,000 with 476 deaths: Health Ministry

Pakistan on Monday reported 755 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total confirmed infections to 20,941 with 476 deaths in the country, the health ministry said. The Ministry of National Health Services said that out of the total patients...

Israel, easing restrictions, seeks new "coronavirus normal"

Israel on Monday eased many restrictions on the public put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu citing the countrys success in containing the virus so far. Israelis, who for the most part hav...

Police faces tough time as migrant labourers come out on roads at few places in Haryana

Police had to face a tough situation on Monday as migrant workers, stranded in the state amid the lockdown and wanting to go back to their homes in different parts of the country, came out on the roads at a few places including Yamunanagar ...

Colombian police throw 'masked ball' for lady's 110th birthday

A Colombian grand dame partied on her 110th birthday despite coronavirus curbs, as police threw her a masked ball outdoors with live music, a huge cake, and presents from friends and neighbors. Anita Rojas, fondly known as Dona Anita, dance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020