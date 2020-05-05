Third Impact players question report of joining Titans

Several Third Impact players questioned a report Monday that the North American Contenders team was set to join the Vancouver Titans. Content creator Arran "Halo" Brown initially tweeted that the Titans had made the signing, but Third Impact support Blake "Zholik" Solberg quickly responded with, "we did?," while tank John "iCy" Kazura simply tweeted a "?."

Halo later followed that his sources said that signing Third Impact "is one of the options that the Vancouver Titans have, there are several T2 options they have looked at." The Titans parted ways with tank HyunWoo "JJANU" Choi and head coach Hwang "PaJion" Jisub last Thursday, with the team dropping the remainder of its OWL roster on Friday, according to Chinese caster Liu "Roy" Yuanyi.

Assistant coach Jaehong "Andante" Hwang announced Monday that he is also a free agent. "Thank you for supporting us and me through the seasons!," Andante tweeted. "While I was on this team, I had the honour of being remembered for the rest of my life through our incredibly achievements and learned a lot with teammates.

"I've become a Free Agent as of today, and I'm looking for a team that I can pour all of my passion into. I'm ready to dedicate my everything." Roy reported the Titans have been seeking to replace their Korean lineup with a North American Contenders team.

Among the now former Titans, support Je-hong "ryujehong" Ryu plans to retire and damage Hyo-jong "Haksal" Kim has already found a new team, per Roy. Along with Zholik and iCy, Third Impact's roster includes tank Jorgen "Decod" Myrlund, support Kim "Lr1s" Seung-hyun and DPS players Thomas "zYKK" Hosono and Sean Taiyo "ta1yo" Henderson. ta1yo, who is on loan from JUPITER, also questioned Halo's initial report, tweeting "legit fake news" in response, while zYKK tweeted "no."

Halo responded by saying that if "this is wrong," he will stick to his word of stepping away from reporting on Overwatch. Vancouver reached the Grand Finals of the Season 2 playoffs as an expansion team, but Season 3 has provided consistent turmoil.

Forced to cancel their first scheduled homestand due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Titans relocated to South Korea as the OWL switched to an online format. A roster tweaked over the offseason has yet to perform as hoped, with the Titans sitting at 2-2 with a 7-8 map differential. All of the team's players removed Titans references from their social media accounts last month.

There has been heavy speculation that Vancouver could be headed for a similar situation as the London Spitfire, who replaced all but one player after winning the Season 1 title. Following their strong inaugural season, the Titans parted ways with Sangbeom "Bumper" Park, Dongeun "Hooreg" Lee, Junggeun "Rapel" Kim and Janghyeon "TiZi" Hwang, while adding ryujehong Ryu and the controversial Chanhyung "Fissure" Baek.

--Field Level Media