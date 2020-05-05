Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Westwood: Tough to 'visualize' Ryder Cup without fans

Former world No. 1 Lee Westwood joined the chorus of players questioning whether the Ryder Cup should be played in September if fans will not be permitted on the course. "The Ryder Cup, the crowds make it, really," Westwood told talkSPORT, per Sky Sports. "It's an incredible atmosphere and they (the crowds) make the atmosphere, that's what separates it from everything else. McLaren boss expects to 'hit a glitch' in F1 season plans

Formula One can be expected to 'hit a glitch' as the sport tries to complete a 2020 season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic but 14-15 races looks feasible, McLaren boss Zak Brown said on Monday. The American told motorsport.com that number could be achieved at 10 circuits. Organisers have said they are aiming for 15-18 races, ending with a double-header in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in December. Tennis: Egypt's Hossam gets life ban for match-fixing

Egyptian Youssef Hossam has been banned from tennis for life after being found guilty of multiple match-fixing and other corruption offences, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Monday. A TIU investigation found that the 21-year-old had committed 21 breaches of anti-corruption rules between 2015 and 2019 and conspired with others to carry out a campaign of betting-related corruption at the lower levels of professional tennis. Motor racing: F1 agrees $145 million cap for teams in 2021, says Brawn

Formula One has agreed a $145 million budget cap for teams next year and will continue to try and tighten that for future seasons, managing director Ross Brawn said on Monday. The Briton also told Sky Sports television after a teleconference with teams and the governing FIA that a much fairer prize fund would feature in a new commercial agreement due by the end of this year. Morgan, Rapinoe vow to push forward after legal setback

U.S. women's national soccer team co-captains Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe said they were shocked after their team's claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court. The duo, who helped the U.S. to a record fourth World Cup title last year, said they planned to appeal the decision, after a California judge on Friday threw out the players' claims that they were underpaid in comparison with the men's team. McIlroy, Johnson to take part in televised, charity event amid COVID-19 pandemic

Rory McIlroy will team up with Dustin Johnson to take on American duo Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a $3 million charity skins match on May 17 as televised golf returns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour said https://www.pgatour.com/news/2020/05/04/rory-mcilroy-dustin-johnson-rickie-fowler-matthew-wolff-taylormade-driving-relief-live-golf-covid-19-coronavirus-relief-efforts.html on Monday. The competition will follow strict social distancing guidelines and use appropriate testing measures to help protect the health of those involved. Fighters to be tested for COVID-19 ahead of UFC 249

Fighters and their corner people will undergo mandatory medical screenings and COVID-19 tests ahead of Saturday's UFC 249 pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Fla. UFC is the first major American sporting enterprise to return to action since the pandemic brought everything to a halt in mid-March. The event will be held without fans at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Don Shula, winningest NFL coach who led Dolphins to perfect season, dead at 90

Don Shula, a masterly coach with a square jaw who won more National Football League games than anyone else and guided the Miami Dolphins to two Super Bowl titles and the only perfect season in league history, died on Monday at 90. Shula, whose NFL coaching prowess with the Dolphins and the Baltimore Colts from 1963 to 1995 made him one of the most famous sports figures in America, died peacefully at his home, the Dolphins said in a statement. Play ball, South Korea steps up to the plate as MLB idles

Major League Baseball may not yet be ready to play ball but ESPN said on Monday it would provide Americans with their baseball fix after reaching a deal to broadcast Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) games. With MLB shutting down Spring Training due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, America's national pastime has been put on hold as league officials mull over numerous scenarios to get back onto the field as stay-at-home restrictions begin to ease across the United States. NFL: League scraps international series games in 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

The NFL said on Monday it decided against holding previously scheduled regular season games in London and Mexico City during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Football League, which had been planning to play four games in London and one in Mexico City this year, said all games for the 2020 season that is scheduled to begin in September will now be held in the United States.