Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Sox OF Verdugo is healthy, ready for season

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 06:14 IST
Red Sox OF Verdugo is healthy, ready for season

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo said Monday he has recovered from his spinal injury and will be ready for the season if Major League Baseball moves forward with a campaign. Verdugo has been recovering from a stress fracture, stemming from a back injury he sustained last season as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Whenever the season is, I think I'll be ready," Verdugo said during a conference call on Monday. "If they say that we're ready to go, then I'm out there." Verdugo was the key piece in the deal that saw Boston send star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Dodgers in February. The Red Sox also dealt left-hander David Price and cash to Los Angeles while getting back Verdugo along with two minor-leaguers, shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong.

The 23-year-old Verdugo batted .294 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 106 games last season but didn't play after Aug. 4 after an oblique injury that led to a stint on the injured list. While working his way back, Verdugo hurt his back on Sept. 2, aggravating an injury he first sustained in May.

With the start of the 2020 season delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Verdugo has had additional time to recover. He began working out at Boston's spring training complex in Fort Myers, Fla., last week once the facility reopened. Verdugo is ready to hit the field -- he said he would prefer fans in the stands, even if they boo -- but the idea of players being quarantined doesn't appeal to him.

"The athlete in me, the player in me, I want to play," Verdugo said. "I want to be out in the field. That's where I love to be. It doesn't seem logical to me to separate families or to make players quarantine. That's a little tough to grab my mind around." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Truth could be considered 'first casualty' of COVID-19: UNESCO chief

Journalists are key to countering the dangerous outbreak of misinformation accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Secretary-General said on Monday during a virtual dialogue on promoting press freedom amid the global crisis.Antnio Guterr...

Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE will return to Kochi: Defence spokesperson.

Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE will return to Kochi Defence spokesperson....

Three naval ships sent to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives and UAE due to COVID-19 pandemic: Defence spokesperson.

Three naval ships sent to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives and UAE due to COVID-19 pandemic Defence spokesperson....

London falling: No NFL International Series in 2020

NFL International Series games scheduled to be played in London and Mexico City will be staged domestically instead due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL confirmed Monday that games would not be played internationally, a decision the lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020