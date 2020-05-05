Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOA seeks feedback from athletes, coaches on resumption of training

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:07 IST
IOA seeks feedback from athletes, coaches on resumption of training

Conceding that the risk of athletes losing motivation in the ongoing lockdown is real, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday sought the views of athletes, coaches and other stakeholders on how to restart the national camps. National Sports Federations and State Olympic Associations have been asked to collect feedback from the stakeholders such as athletes, coaches, support staff, central and state government ministries, match officials and sports administrators on how and when training should resume. The lockdown has been extended till May 17.

The stakeholders are being asked to respond to a questionnaire and the feedback will be collated and compiled to form a White Paper under IOA President Narinder Batra. "Training of the athletes was at the peak when the lockdown was enforced and the athletes had to stop their training at once, although it differs from sport to sport. The risk of athletes & coaches losing motivation is real," the document released on Tuesday read.

"In the present scenario, we will have to find out what is the way forward and how athletes can resume sports activities, training and eventually competitions," it added. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has also spoken about a phased reopening of national camps by the end of this month.

The IOA, however, made it clear that the resumption of sports will have to be guided by the public health policies laid down by the central and state governments. Eighteen National Sports Federations (NSF) and 16 state Olympic associations (SOA) have been asked to send the collated responses from the athletes and other stakeholders so that a draft White Paper is prepared by May 20.

After that, the remaining NSFs and SOAs have been asked to submit the responses by May 31 so that a final White Paper is ready in June. "IOA President, Secretary General and Chairman Preparation Committee will consult experts and oversee the compilation of the White Paper as well as ensure effective implementation of the training/competition programme and remove hurdles, if any," the document said.

The athletes and the other stakeholders have been asked seven questions which will include the right time and strategy to resume training, changes they foresee in sport when it resumes after lockdown with regards personal hygiene, social distancing, self-protection and precautions that need to be taken. They are also being asked whether they would want to see spectators in-stadia when competitive sport resumes.

The NSFs have been told to reach out to elite, developing and former athletes as well as the international and national level match officials while the SOAs will seek response from the state, district and club level athletes as well as state health and sport ministries. The NSFs and SOAs have been tasked to get responses from doctors, virologists and sports medicine experts also.

"Are resources for cleaning and santisation available? How can athletes' time in shared facilities be limited? Are isolation areas available in/near training and competition venues?," these are also among the questions being asked..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's Bavaria plans tourism revival this month

The southern German state of Bavaria will partially reopen for tourism this month, the states premier Markus Soeder said on Tuesday, with superstores, beer gardens, restaurants, and hotels resuming operations, albeit with restrictions.The a...

Dutch police disperse coronavirus protest in The Hague

The mayor of The Hague on Tuesday issued a statement ordering police to break up a demonstration by around 200 people who had gathered to protest against measures ordered by the government to slow the countrys coronavirus outbreak.Police sa...

Prison contagion in Americas "deeply worrying", U.N. says

Overcrowded, unhygienic prisons in Latin America and the spread of the new coronavirus both in regional prisons and in the United States are a source of major concern, the U.N. rights office OHCHR said on Tuesday. In some cases, fear of inf...

COVID-19: Singapore minister records message in Tamil and Bengali for migrant workers

Singapores Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran has released a video message in Tamil and Bengali to address the concerns of foreign migrant workers, who are the worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak in the country. So far,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020