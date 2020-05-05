French tennis hopes to resume training on Monday

The French Tennis Federation hopes professional players can resume individual training if the lockdown ends as planned on Monday. FFT president Bernard Giudicelli says the protocol proposed was “favorably received by the sports ministry” and could lead to the resumption of training and other amateur activities.

Professional players would train on outside courts only at the national training center in western Paris or other approved training centers if approved. The national training center was made available for COVID-19 patients at the height of the virus outbreak. Social distancing will remain in place with all staff on site obliged to wear protective masks. Players will not be required to wear them under the proposed guidelines.

All players must arrive alone and in their tennis gear and with their own rackets. Players will have a maximum of six balls and must serve only with their marked balls. All participants must keep their towels inside a bag throughout their stay..