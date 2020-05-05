Left Menu
Jaguars sign veteran pass rusher Lynch

Updated: 05-05-2020 20:58 IST
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran pass rusher Aaron Lynch on Tuesday. The team did not announce contract terms, but multiple reports pegged it as a one-year deal.

The 6-foot-6 Lynch entered the league in 2014 when the San Francisco 49ers drafted him in the fifth round. He has played in 73 career games (22 starts) and has 105 tackles, 20 sacks, 35 tackles for loss and 10 passes defended. Lynch, 27, spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears. In 2019, he played in all 16 games and had six tackles, two sacks, and nine quarterback hits.

He can provide depth at the defensive end and outside linebacker positions, if the Jaguars wind up trading disgruntled Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The Jaguars released running back Jeremy McNichols and defensive end Chuck Harris on Monday.

