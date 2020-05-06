Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Harrington accidentally unveils Luke Donald as Ryder Cup vice-captain

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 01:47 IST
Golf-Harrington accidentally unveils Luke Donald as Ryder Cup vice-captain

Europe captain Padraig Harrington let slip that former world number one Luke Donald is one of his vice-captains at this year's Ryder Cup during a live broadcast on Tuesday. Harrington was on the Sky Sports Golf Show discussing, among other things, whether this year's event would have to be played without fans present due to the COVID-19 pandemic when he let the cat out of the bag.

"I'm trying to be prepared as much I can," he said. "I've had phone calls today with (Ryder Cup director) Guy Kinnings and yesterday I talked to Luke, my new... whoa, I possibly said the word, then... one of my vice-captains. "Is this live? That is not to be announced yet!"

Donald tweeted a clip of the interview, accompanied by the message: "I thought this was supposed to be a secret @padraig_h," prompting a reply from his skipper. "Sorry about that. News was too good to keep under wraps! Welcome to the Team," Harrington responded.

Donald joins Sweden's Robert Karlsson as part of Harrington's brain trust for the biennial event, which is scheduled to take place from Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. The 42-year-old Donald has never finished on the losing side as a player in four Ryder Cup appearances, winning 10-1/2 points from his 15 matches.

Donald also served as vice-captain alongside Harrington under Thomas Bjorn when Europe regained the Ryder Cup by beating the United States at Le Golf National in 2018.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: UK overtakes Italy, highest COVID death toll; U.S. sends Mexico planeload of ventilators to fight COVID and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.UK overtakes Italy with Europes highest official coronavirus death tollThe United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from the new coronavirus in Europe,...

Disney takes $1.4 bln coronavirus hit, sets date to reopen Shanghai park

Walt Disney Co estimated on Tuesday that global coronavirus lockdowns cut profits by 1.4 billion, mostly from its shuttered theme parks, but said it would reopen Shanghai Disneyland next week. Disney will not pay a dividend for the first ha...

Saudi Arabia sets $533 million for agriculture imports

Saudi Arabia has allocated 2 billion riyals 533.3 million to fund importing agriculture products and secure food supplies amid coronavirus fears, the countrys agriculture development fund said on Tuesday.The initiative, which will be carrie...

Trump says coronavirus task force will wind down as focus shifts to reopening

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the White House coronavirus task force would wind down as the country moves into a second phase of dealing with the aftermath of the outbreak.Mike Pence and the task fore have done a great job, Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020