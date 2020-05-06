Left Menu
Ravens sign LB McPhee, fifth-round pick Washington

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 03:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 03:27 IST
Linebacker Pernell McPhee agreed to re-sign with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Ravens, who also inked fifth-round defensive tackle Broderick Washington out of Texas Tech. According to Pro Football Talk and Spotrac.com, Washington became the first player from this year's draft to sign a contract.

McPhee, 31, recorded 19 tackles and three sacks during the first seven games of last season before he sustained a triceps injury against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 20 that forced him to be put on injured reserve. McPhee signed a one-year deal last May to return to Baltimore, where he spent the first four seasons of his career (2011-2014).

McPhee played three seasons with the Chicago Bears (2015-17) and one with the Washington Redskins (2018). McPhee has notched 212 tackles, 34 sacks, six forced fumbles and one interception in 116 games (30 starts) since being selected by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State.

Washington, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, recorded 39 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games last season for the Red Raiders. --Field Level Media

