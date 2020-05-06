Left Menu
Development News Edition

He's No. 1: Dolphins announce Tua's uniform number

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 07:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 07:47 IST
He's No. 1: Dolphins announce Tua's uniform number

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be looking out for No. 1 when he suits up for the Miami Dolphins. Selected fifth overall by the Dolphins in last month's NFL draft, Tagovailoa joined a team that has retired the number he wore to stardom at Alabama, No. 13. Hall of Famer Dan Marino sported the No. 13 jersey in Miami from 1983-99.

Instead, Tagovailoa will wear No. 1. The Dolphins tweeted out the number assignments for the veterans and rookies on Tuesday evening.

Seven minutes after the team's announcement, Tagovailoa confirmed his number on Twitter, posting a picture of himself in the No. 1 jersey below the caption, "For the Audience of 1," followed by a praying-hands emoji. The most recent Dolphin to wear No. 1 was cornerback Jalen Davis, who appeared in three games in 2018, according to pro-football-reference.com.

The most famous player to sport the number in Miami was kicker Garo Yepremian, who was part of the Dolphins' Super Bowl championship teams in 1972 and '73. Yepremian also is famous for his failed pass attempt on a botched field goal in Super Bowl VII. The ball slipped from his hand, and Washington Redskins defensive back Mike Bass grabbed it and ran 49 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown. However, Miami held on to win 14-7.

Last season, five NFL quarterbacks wore No. 1, according to pro-football-reference.com: Cam Newton, then of the Carolina Panthers; Arizona Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray; and three backups, Jacksonville Jaguars' Joshua Dobbs, the New England Patriots' Danny Etling and the Detroit Lions' Kyle Sloter. Per pro-football-reference.com, 12 other NFL players sported No. 1 in 2019: four wide receivers, three punters, two defensive backs, two kickers and one long snapper.

Tagovailoa said after the Dolphins drafted him, "For me, I'm not too worried about what number I have. I understand No. 13 is retired, and it should be. Dan Marino, he's the GOAT. He's like the mayor out there, and I have much respect for him. "Whatever number I'm given by that organization, if it's 78 or 99 -- I'll wear it. It doesn't matter."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 947 to 164,807 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 947 to 164,807, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.The reported death toll rose by 165 to 6,996, the tally showed. ...

Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 31

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure CrPC will continue to be imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31, according to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey. According to a directive issued by the District Magistrates office, the ...

Around 800 people to work on construction project of Sarjeant Gallery

Construction starts today on the extension to Whanganuis Sarjeant Gallery funded by 12 million from the Provincial Growth Fund, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.This morning, the mauri stone was laid by local iwi to r...

Employment rate shows economy’s strength heading into COVID-19

News that nearly 20,000 New Zealanders entered work in the first three months of the year shows the economys underlying strength heading into COVID-19, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.Stats NZ reported today that the number of employe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020