Two coronavirus cases at Moenchengladbach - report

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 09:33 IST
Six of the ten positive tests for the coronavirus discovered among Bundesliga clubs have been accounted for with two cases of the virus reportedly at fourth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach. On Tuesday, regional paper The Rheinische Post cited sources close to the club in claiming an unnamed Moenchengladbach player and physiotherapist had tested positive for the virus.

Both have been quarantined, but the Gladbach squad has trained as normal amid hopes the German top-flight will be given the green light on Wednesday to resume from May 15. On Monday, the German Football League (DFL) revealed there were 10 cases of COVID-19 among 1,724 tests - 0.58 percent carried out by the 36 clubs in Germany's top two tiers.

Last Friday, top-flight side Cologne confirmed two players, and physio had also tested positive and been quarantined while second-division Dynamo Dresden has one confirmed case of the virus. Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet the 16 heads of the German states with the restart of the Bundesliga on the agenda in Wednesday's conference call.

If they get the go-ahead to resume, the DFL says strict hygiene measures will be followed with league games played behind closed doors. Regular testing will "provide protection" for the players and backroom staff in order to get the nine remaining rounds of matches completed in order to finish the season.

