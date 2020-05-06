Left Menu
Scotland men's, women's football teams vow to support NHS

The Scotland Football Association on Tuesday announced that Scotland men's and women's teams will make 'substantial donation' to the National Health Services (NHS) to help the frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

06-05-2020
Scotland men's, women's football teams vow to support NHS
Scottish FA logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Scottish Football Association (FA) on Tuesday announced that Scotland men's and women's teams will make 'substantial donation' to the National Health Services (NHS) to support the frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. "The Scotland Men's and Women's National Teams have teamed-up to make a substantial donation to NHS Charities Together to support frontline workers across Scotland and the UK," the Scottish FA said in a statement.

"...The donation is made up of personal contributions and commercial appearance fees that were due to the respective squads but all players were unanimous in ensuring the money should instead be focused on supporting the efforts of NHS staff," it added. The captain of the Scotland men's team, Andy Robertson, said the players have been 'inspired by the selflessness' of the healthcare workers and they must protect the institution.

"We have all been at home, taking the advice of medical advisers and watching the news that highlights the heroic efforts of our NHS. We have all been inspired by the selflessness of nurses, doctors and all healthcare workers on the frontline - it only reinforces how vital the NHS is to our country and how we must cherish and protect this institution," Robertson said in a statement. "Throughout the squad we have players with friends and family members involved in the NHS, so when the idea was floated around the WhatsApp group chat, it was a no-brainer and unanimously the right thing to do. Rachel and the women's national team were having similar conversations and I am proud that we can demonstrate our solidarity with the wonderful NHS staff in Scotland and across the UK. On behalf of the men's national team, I say 'thank you' to you all," he added.

On the other hand, the skipper of the women's team, Rachel Corsie, hailed the 'incredible efforts' of the NHS. "Like Andy and the men's team, we realised that any money that was due to us through the privilege of playing for our country would be better put together and used to help the country's fight against COVID-19 and especially to support the incredible efforts of our NHS staff at the front line and those supporting them. On behalf of the women's national team we are proud to contribute in our own small way and proud of our NHS in Scotland," Corsie said. (ANI)

