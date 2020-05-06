Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf industry sets three-stage to reopening US courses

PTI | Miami | Updated: 06-05-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 09:44 IST
Golf industry sets three-stage to reopening US courses

US golf industry leaders unveiled a three-stage plan to reopen courses with safety protocols in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost all states permit or are set to allow golf courses to reopen with social distancing and other measures aimed at avoiding the spread of the deadly virus over more than 16,000 layouts.

The "Back2Golf" program, supported by the PGA and LPGA Tours plus the US Golf Association and PGA of America, also has the backing of US course owners and superintendents and club managers. "While we recognize there's no perfect solution and various areas of the country will progress in these phases at a different pace, it's imperative that we reopen golf in a way that prioritizes the health and well being of the entire golf community," PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh said.

The stages follow guidelines for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including social distancing and greater sanitization protocols, and allow for differing stages in different areas as city and state regulations allow activity. Stage one allows for no more than 10 people in a single area, with players distancing from each other while walking or going solo in golf carts with those in vulnerable groups not participating.

Stage two would allow for up to 50 people in an area but players still distancing from one another and still no golfing for those in vulnerable groups such as being over 60 or with existing health conditions. A restricted course set-up remains in place, going without rakes or removing flagsticks, with limited clubhouse activities and restrictions on leagues and events.

Stage three, dubbed "the new normal," would allow golf for vulnerable people provided they use social distance guidelines and other precautionary measures. Others should minimize time in crowded situations but all golf operations can resume with unrestricted staffing. Comprehensive sanitary procedures would remain in place with normal course maintainence and operations.

"Operation playbook" guidelines will be updated as CDC guidelines change based upon the coronavirus pandemic. "The importance of social distancing and responsible behavior during this pandemic has become a part of everyone's daily life," Waugh said.

"Reopening golf responsibly under strict social distancing practices is something we can all unify behind.".

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

China not Pakistan's key partner, but a colonial vassal, says former Pentagon official

With a souring relationship with Washington and growing business and strategic ties with Beijing, Pakistan is leading nothing more than a colony of China, said Dr. Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official. Pakistan joined hands with neighb...

No security breach in Aarogya Setu app, govt assures after ethical hacker raises privacy concerns

The government on Wednesday said no data or security breach has been identified in Aarogya Setu after an ethical hacker raised concerns about a potential security issue in the app. The app is the governments mobile application for contact t...

China says HK will never be calm unless violent protesters removed

Chinas Hong Kong affairs office on Wednesday condemned Hong Kong protesters as a political virus who seek independence, warning that the city will never be calm unless black-clad violent protesters were all removed.The Hong Kong and Macau A...

Pandemic pushes some Iraqis, broken by conflict, into poverty

When shops and homes shutter at curfew, some Iraqis in this Baghdad district say it reminds them of past traumas that destroyed lives and livelihoods sectarian death squads, foreign invasion, and the ruin wrought by international sanctions....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020