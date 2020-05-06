Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey veteran Ashok Diwan says health much better, set for return from USA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 11:38 IST
Hockey veteran Ashok Diwan says health much better, set for return from USA

World Cup-winning former hockey goalkeeper Ashok Diwan, who was battling ill-health while being stranded in the USA, has told the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) that he is much better now and could be returning home soon. Last month, Diwan had sought help to return from the USA, where he is stuck because of the travel restrictions in place owing to the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc around the globe. The 65-year-old, who developed some medical complications, had approached IOA President Narinder Batra, requesting him to take his plea to the higher authorities. The Sports Ministry forwarded his request to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"...with your and God's blessings, my health is getting better. I have done my registration with the Indian Embassy for coming back home, waiting to hear some positive news from their side now," Diwan said in a message to Batra. The 1975 World Cup-winning former player thanked Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and the Indian ambassador to the US -- Taranjit Singh Sandhu -- for their help.

"Hopefully, they will inform me soon. Many many thanks for all your help. I would also extend my gratitude to Ho'nble Sports Minister and External Minister, Sandhu ji (Indian Ambassador), Rajesh N. Naik sir (DCG, SFO), and Indian Media for all the support," he added. Diwan, a member of the 1976 Olympic team, travelled to Sacramento in December last year to spend time with his son, who works there.

He was scheduled to head back to India on April 20 but could not due to the travel restrictions..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka government announces relief package benefiting farmers, MSMEs, handloom weavers, flower growers, washermen, barbers, auto and taxi drivers among others.

Karnataka government announces relief package benefiting farmers, MSMEs, handloom weavers, flower growers, washermen, barbers, auto and taxi drivers among others....

Tennis-WTA chief says merger with ATP would not be 'acquisition'

Womens Tennis Association WTA chief Steve Simon has said a merger with the mens ATP makes all the sense in the world but that it would not take the form of an acquisition. The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemi...

Karnataka government announces 11 per cent excise duty hike, which is in addition of six per cent announced in the budget.

Karnataka government announces 11 per cent excise duty hike, which is in addition of six per cent announced in the budget....

Strengthen health services in COVID and non-COVID hospitals: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to strengthen health services in both COVID and non-COVID hospitals in the state. Interacting with officials of Team-11 during a meeting to review health services ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020