Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will need at least one month of training before playing any competitive match: Rahane

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:13 IST
Will need at least one month of training before playing any competitive match: Rahane

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday said cricketers will need at least a month of training before resumption of competitive games, which should happen only after a vaccine for the dreaded COVID-19 is discovered. Rahane also said that in a coronavirus-scarred world, the lifestyle of cricketers will undergo a change as far as pre and post-match routines are concerned.

"...we would be needing three to four weeks of proper practice before playing any kind of competitive game (domestic or international)," Rahane, who was named brand ambassador of ELSA (English Language Speech Assistant) app, said during an online press conference. "...I am missing my batting. But obviously, cricket should only start when we get a vaccine to fight the virus," he asserted.

While the sports ministry is planning a phased resumption of national camps in Olympic disciplines, the BCCI is yet to spell out its plans on cricket. Rahane said he is focussing on his fitness amid the lockdown. "I am following the chart given by our trainer. I am also doing 'free weights' at home apart from meditation," he said.

He agreed that in future, players will be wary of wild celebrations and group hugs which they are so used to at the fall of wickets. "I think we might go back to the good old days when fielders would still stand in their designated positions after the fall of a wicket and clap. May be handshakes will be replaced by a 'Namaste'," the elegant Mumbai right-hander predicted.

"But once sport resumes, you can't take anything for granted. The safety of the fans will be of utmost importance. There will be changes in lifestyle while travelling. Especially before and after the match," Rahane said However he was non-committal on whether there should be a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball, a topic of debate right now. "I would like to wait and watch. You will only get a fair idea about revised rules once play resumes." A couple of months back there were discussions about trying Rahane in white ball cricket because of his experience and IPL would have been a great platform for him to reaffirm his status as a quality white-ball player.

However, with the event postponed indefinitely, Rahane's chances of a comeback in limited overs certainly got affected. But seasoned batsman, who has played 65 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is, wants to stay positive.

"It's all about being positive. I want to do well for my country in all formats. I have belief in myself. You never know what the future has in store for you. "This lockdown has taught us to be more patient, believe in my routines and I am confident, the end result will be great," Rahane said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi asks 8 entities to make open offer to Kanchan International shareholders

Capital markets regulator Sebi has directed eight entities to make an open offer to shareholders of Kanchan International Ltd. The market regulator also directed the entities to pay 10 per cent interest along with the offer price to shareho...

KJO's munchkins Yash, Roohi move from closet to bathroom during 'lockdown with Johars'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday shared another adorable glimpse from Lockdown with the Johars in which the family explored the bathroom and showcase the bathtub of their house. Apparently, Karans little munchkin Roohi finds the bathtub u...

Maharashtra govt appeals to Central govt depts to make available their hospitals for COVID-19 patients

The Maharashtra government has appealed to all central government departments to make available their hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state. Anticipating higher numbers of patients in the coming days, Maharashtra gov...

Iran's Rouhani pledges "crushing response" if U.S. extends arms embargo

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened a crushing response on Wednesday if the United States goes ahead with plans to extend an embargo on Iranian trade of conventional arms, which the United Nations is set to lift later this year.Unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020