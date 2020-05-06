'Could do nothing wrong': Ravi Shastri remembers 1984-85 Ranji finals

Left Menu
Current Indian team coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday remembered his match-winning knock in the finals of the 1984-85 Ranji Trophy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:43 IST
Ravi Shastri at the crease during 1984-85 Ranji Finals (Photo/ Ravi Shastri Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Current Indian team coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday remembered his match-winning knock in the finals of the 1984-85 Ranji Trophy. "Summer of 1984-85. Could do nothing wrong. Even the last game of a hectic season. Ranji Final vs Delhi. @MumbaiCricAssoc #memories," Shastri tweeted.

In the finals of the Ranji Trophy in 1985, Shastri was playing for Mumbai against Delhi. Batting first, Mumbai, then known as Bombay, posted 333 runs on the board, and Shastri played an innings of just 29 runs and he was finally dismissed by Maninder Singh.

However, with the ball in his hand, the current Indian coach went on to pick four wickets as Delhi was bundled out for 398 runs, gaining a lead of 65 over Mumbai. Shastri picked up the scalps of Chetan Chauhan, Manoj Prabhakar, Madan Lal, and S Srivastava.

In the second innings, Shastri starred with the bat as he played a knock of 76 runs to take Bombay to a comfortable position. Defending 299, Shastri brought his A-game to the crease as he picked up eight wickets to bundle out Delhi for 209, giving Bombay a win by 90 runs.

Shastri finished the match with twelve wickets and scored 105 runs combined in both the innings. (ANI)

