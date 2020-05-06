Premier League clubs yet to settle on protocols

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow says Premier League clubs have yet to settle on protocols to ensure a safe return to playing during the coronavirus pandemic. The league is trying to find a way to resume in June but group practice sessions have not yet started.

Purslow tells talkSPORT radio that "we haven't got to the crucial protocols that relate to actually playing football. Until we crack the code of making our great contact sports safe then the conversation we're having is hypothetical." Aston Villa has joined Brighton and West Ham in expressing public opposition to the current "Project Restart" plan that would see all remaining games played at neutral stadiums. Purslow says "we have six home games left to play so any Villa fan would agree that giving up that advantage is a massive decision for somebody running Aston Villa and I certainly wouldn't agree to that unless the circumstances are right." Villa is in next-from-last place in the Premier League and two points from safety with 10 games remaining.