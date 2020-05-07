Left Menu
Favre repays $500K of $1.1M for speeches he didn't make

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 05:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 05:51 IST
Favre repays $500K of $1.1M for speeches he didn't make

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre repaid $500,000 for speeches he didn't make and will repay $600,000 more, Mississippi state auditor Shad White said on Wednesday. The $1.1 million paid to Favre was discovered in an audit of the state's Department of Human Services (DHS). It showed Favre was paid by the Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit group associated with the DHS, whose former leader, John Davis, has been indicted in a welfare embezzlement scam.

White said his office was repaid $500,000 by Favre on Wednesday. Favre committed to paying the other $600,000 in installments over the coming months. White said the Mississippi Community Education Center had contracts with the DHS to spend through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

"I want to applaud Mr. Favre for his good faith effort to make this right and make the taxpayers and TANF families whole," White said in a Twitter post. "To date, we have seen no records indicating Mr. Favre knew that TANF was the program that served as the source of the money he was paid." Favre, a Mississippi resident, doesn't face criminal charges.

The audit released earlier this week shows that Favre Enterprises was paid $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018 for three speaking engagements. "Upon a cursory review of those dates, auditors were able to determine that the individual contracted did not speak nor was he present for those events," the auditor's report said.

White said earlier this week that the auditor's report displayed more than $94 million in questionable expenses by the DHS, including the $1.1 million paid to Favre. Favre, 50, was a college star at Southern Mississippi and enjoyed a 20-year NFL career from 1991-2020 in which he passed for 71,838 yards and 508 touchdowns while playing for the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

Davis and five others have been indicted on charges of embezzling approximately $4 million. --Field Level Media

