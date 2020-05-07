Virat Kohli extends condolences to families affected in Vizag gas leak

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday extended condolences to the families affected in the Vizag gas leak incident. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital."

Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth also tweeted about the incident which has left eight people dead, saying it is disturbing to hear about the mishap. "Disturbing to hear about the #VizagGasLeak. Hope affected people recover soon and my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Stay safe Vizag!" Kidambi Srikanth tweeted.

Around 120 people have been admitted to the hospital after a styrene gas leak in RR Venkatapuram village. The mishap took place at the LG Polymers industry early on Thursday morning. (ANI)