Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports-On this day... May 8

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:31 IST
Sports-On this day... May 8

ON THIS DAY -- May 8 May 8, 1996

SOCCER - Manchester United great George Best poses with a life-size version of a Royal Mail stamp featuring former United midfielder Duncan Edwards. Edwards, one of 23 people who died in the 1958 Munich Air Disaster, was selected to appear on the Football Legends edition of the Royal Mail stamps issued to commemorate Euro '96.

Northern Irishman Best was also chosen to appear on a Royal Mail stamp 17 years later to celebrate the FA's 150th anniversary. May 8, 1998

FORMULA ONE - Jordan test driver Pedro Martinez de la Rosa drives Juan Manuel Fangio's legendary Silver Arrow during the first free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix. Fangio won the World Championship in 1954 and 1955 driving the unique Mercedes car and his 1954 Silver Arrow was auctioned for 20.9 million pounds in 2012 to an unidentified telephone bidder.

May 8, 2000 OLYMPICS - A protester surrounded by police buries himself in the sand at Bondi Beach as he demonstrates against the construction of the beach volleyball stadium for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Residents were concerned that access to Sydney's most famous beach would be restricted during construction of the 10,000 seat stadium. Members of the Bondi Olympic Watch, a local residents group, vowed to chain themselves to construction equipment and bury themselves in sand to stop work getting underway.

May 8, 2002 SOCCER - Arsenal celebrate winning the Premier League title after a 1-0 victory against rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Arsenal, who won the FA Cup a week earlier, completed their second domestic double in four years, with Sylvain Wiltord scoring in his 100th appearance for the north London club. The victory ensured Arsenal remained unbeaten away in the league that season (14 wins, five draws).

May 8, 2004 CRICKET - Sri Lankan cricketers lift spinner Muttiah Muralitharan after he picks up his 520th test wicket during a match against Zimbabwe, breaking the record of 519 held by West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh.

Muralitharan dismissed Mluleki Nkala for 24 on the third day of the first match to become the highest wicket-taker in test cricket. He retired in 2010 after picking up a record 800 test wickets.

May 8, 2007 BASKETBALL - Belgium Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt shows his skills as he meets the Harlem Globetrotters in Brussels.

The Globetrotters, an American exhibition basketball team that combines theatrical comedy with athleticism, have played over 26,000 exhibition games since being founded in 1926. Verhofstadt, the 47th Prime Minister of Belgium, was in office from 1999 to 2008 before being succeeded by Yves Leterme.

May 8, 2008 OLYMPICS - A member of the support crew for the Beijing Olympics torch relay team celebrates at Everest Base Camp after climbers reach the summit of the world's highest mountain.

Five climbers from the 31-strong team go to top of the mountain where they unfurled a Chinese and Olympic flag as well as a Beijing Games banner, fulfilling their government's goal of having the Olympic flame lit on top of Mt Everest. May 8, 2010

SOCCER - Bayern Munich coach Louis van Gaal gets a beer shower as he joins his team to celebrate winning the Bundesliga title for the sixth time in eight seasons. Bayern entered the final game with a vastly superior goal difference to second-placed Schalke 04 and completed the formalities with a 3-1 win against Hertha Berlin.

Bayern won the German Cup a week later but missed out on a treble in Van Gaal's first season at the helm when they lost 2-0 to Inter Milan in the Champions League final. May 8, 2018

ICE HOCKEY - South Korea goaltender Matt Dalton in action during their 5-0 loss to Latvia in the 2018 IIHF World Championships in Denmark. South Korea were making their World Championships debut, having previously competed in the lower divisions.

They lost each of their seven matches and finished at the bottom of their group with a goal difference of minus 44. May 8, 2019

SOCCER - Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura celebrates his hat-trick in a 3-2 win against Ajax in their Champions League semi-final second leg clash in Amsterdam. Spurs lost the first leg 1-0 and first-half goals from Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt and midfielder Hakim Ziyech meant the Premier League club trailed overall by three goals at halftime.

However, Moura's second-half treble ensured the London club progressed on away goals to their first Champions League final where they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Women demand voice in Italy virus response dominated by men

Every evening when health experts updated anxious Italians in televised briefings about their nations devastating coronavirus outbreak, the lineup of authoritative figures included only one woman the sign-language interpreter. And not a sin...

Indonesia team says it has created $1,000 ventilator for COVID-19 fight

A team of Indonesian engineers working around the clock says it has produced in two months a compact ventilator to sell at a fraction of the usual cost, hoping to accelerate the fight against east Asias second-deadliest COVID-19 outbreak.Li...

Union Health Minister condoles deaths in Visakhapatnam mishap

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday condoled the deaths of people killed in Visakhapatnam gas leak mishap.News of death of people in a gas leak accident from Vizag in AndhraPradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences t...

Thailand to expand coronavirus testing as new cases dwindle

Thailand plans to expand coronavirus testing for critical groups as the number of new cases is dwindling into single digits and some business are reopening, a senior official said on Thursday.The government aims to reach a total of 400,000 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020