Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shocked to hear about Vizag gas leak tragedy, heartfelt condolences to bereaved families:Shikhar Dhawan

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan said he was shocked to hear about the tragic news of gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family members of those deceased and pray for the recovery of those affected.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:30 IST
Shocked to hear about Vizag gas leak tragedy, heartfelt condolences to bereaved families:Shikhar Dhawan
Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan. Image Credit: ANI

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan said he was shocked to hear about the tragic news of gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family members of those deceased and pray for the recovery of those affected. Taking to Twitter Dhawan wrote, "Shocked to hear about the #VizagGasLeak, I feel bad for all who lost their life. My heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones. Let's all pray for the well-being in Visakhapatnam."

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu also took to social media to express his sorrow over the incident that broke her heart. "Heart breaking to see the visuals of #VizagGasLeak. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Vizag," Sindhu tweeted.

Another ace shuttler Saina Nehwal termed the incident as 'very painful disaster'. "Very painful disaster...leading to loss of human life due to Gas leakage in Vizag. Pray to almighty. God to give courage to the affected families. #VizagGasLeak," Nehwal tweeted.

A chemical gas leakage had occurred at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, according to Tirupathi Rao, District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO). The death toll in Visakhapatnam gas leak rose to 10 by Thursday afternoon, according to SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Earlier, Pradhan had said that close to 1000-1500 people had been evacuated, and out of these, more than 800 were taken to hospital. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police force will win war against coronavirus: Mumbai top cop

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday said the police were fighting an invisible enemy and he was confident that they will win the war against COVID-19. The top cop visited J J Marg police station in south Mumbai, which is ...

Philippine broadcaster fights order to shut down

The Philippines biggest broadcaster asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to quash an order by the telecoms regulator to shut down its operations, saying it undermined freedom of speech and the public right to information. The regulators orde...

I feel pressure, I feel scared too like everyone else: M S Dhoni while speaking on mental health

His ice cool demeanour is the stuff of legends but former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has no qualms conceding that he is not immune to pressure and fear. Dhoni, lending support to MFORE -- an initiative offering mind conditioning pro...

Odisha govt to issue e-passes to stranded workers keen to move out of state

The Odisha government has launched an online initiative for issuing e-passes to stranded people and migrant workers who wish to return to home states. Taking to Twitter, the the chief minister said those willing to move out of Odisha can lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020