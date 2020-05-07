Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Rugby and iCoachKids sign MoU to support development of coaches

World Rugby and iCoachKids share the common goal of increasing access to and improving youth participation and activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:23 IST
World Rugby and iCoachKids sign MoU to support development of coaches
Through e-learning modules, webinars and other online activities, the partnership is perfectly positioned to provide support and guidance at a challenging time. Image Credit: Twitter(@WorldRugby)

World Rugby (World.Rugby) calling on global rugby family to get 'rugby ready' during this period of downtime; Free coaching, strength and conditioning and coaching modules available to the global rugby community on passport.WorldRugby.org; Strategic partnership focused on innovation and accessibility underscores rugby's youth appeal ambition; COVID-19 pandemic provides an opportunity for sports educators and coaches to reset and upskill; Rugby coaching reaching millions worldwide every year.

World Rugby is calling on the global rugby family to get ready for rugby and take the opportunity to upskill and further personal and professional development in core areas of the game, including training, strength and conditioning and coaching at all levels via World Rugby's educational and learning website passport.WorldRugby.org.

World Rugby and iCoachKids are delighted to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, aimed at supporting the development of children and youth coaches around the world.

With World Rugby's well-established Rugby Ready and specialist online and face-to-face coach and trainer education reaching more than 600,000 users worldwide, driving best-practice in an accessible format, the strategic partnership with renowned innovator iCoachKids will extend the reach of the sport beyond its own communities, using its vast global network to further rugby's accessibility and appeal.

Led by Leeds Beckett University and the International Council for Coaching Excellence, iCoachKids iCoachKids.eu delivers a free and innovative learning environment for youth coaches with more than 100 instructional videos and aggregation of educational articles, interviews and blogs. World Rugby and iCoachKids share the common goal of increasing access to and improving youth participation and activity.

Through the partnership, World Rugby will provide access to its range of training and playing educational modules available via the passport.worldrugby.org website, including the newly-launched updated conditioning for rugby programmes for children, youths and adults.

With the sporting world currently in lockdown owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the pause in on-field activities will enable coaches and educators to press the 'reset' programme, upskill and ensure that the sport hits the ground running when rugby resumes. iCoachKids will play a leading role in that process.

Through e-learning modules, webinars and other online activities, the partnership is perfectly positioned to provide support and guidance at a challenging time.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: "We are calling on the global rugby family to stay active, stay connected and use this time to further personal and professional development across all levels of the game through our free online educational modules.

"Rugby's future success will be determined by its future appeal, accessibility and simplicity and we are delighted to be partnering with iCoachKids to further best-practice rugby education for coaches of the next generation of players and supporters in a fun, innovative and accessible way.

"While World Rugby, its regions and unions reach millions of young participants each year, this strategic partnership will enable us to reach further, communicate in a different tone of voice and ensure that rugby education is accessible, fun and gold standard for more people than ever."

iCoachKids Director Dr Sergio Lara-Bercial added: "iCoachKids is thrilled to begin this partnership with World Rugby to support the development needs of rugby coaches all over the world.

"Rugby is a truly international sport with a following of millions and an outstanding record when it comes to innovative coach education and development, especially in youth rugby. This partnership will allow for the common messages of both organisations to reach a captive audience and for the iCoachKids mission and vision to continue to be spread around the globe."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-'The government is failing us': Laid-off Americans struggle in coronavirus crisis

For Claudia Alejandra, unemployment has become a full-time job.Since losing her position at the makeup counter at the Macys department store in Orlando, Florida, on March 28, Alejandra spends her days trying to secure the unemployment benef...

Court directs Delhi Police to file FIR against 2 women for trying to disrupt communal harmony

A Delhi court has directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR against two women for allegedly making insensitive remarks and trying to disrupt communal harmony in Lal Kuan area of the national capital. Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoo...

Vizag gas leak: Company would be asked to explain, says AP Industries Minister

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy on Thursday said the state government is airlifting 500 kg of inhibitors as a foolproof safety measure to neutralize the chemical substances in the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident. The comp...

Germany to apply 'emergency brake' if virus rebounds

Germanys public health agency has cautiously welcomed the emergency brake agreed to by federal and state authorities should coronavirus cases rebound, but warned that the pandemic is far from over. Lars Schaade, deputy head of the Robert Ko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020