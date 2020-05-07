South African first-class cricketer Nqweni tests positive for novel coronavirus

Solo Nqweni, a South African first-class cricketer who has been battling Guillan-Barre Syndrome since last July besides other health issues, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 25-year-old all-rounder, who is being treated for his illness in Aberdeen, Scotland, shared the news on Twitter.

Nqweni is the third cricketer known to have contracted the disease after Pakistan's Zafar Sarfraz and Scotland's Majid Haq. "So last year I got GBS, and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I'm only half way through my recovery. I got TB, my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for corona virus. I don't understand why all of this is happening to me," Nqweni tweeted.

This diagnosis is the latest in a long line of health issues for Nqweni, who spent four weeks in an induced coma last year. Nqweni played for South Africa Under-19s in 2012 and has been contracted to Eastern Province and has also played for franchise cricket for the Warriors.

The former Grey High star, who is playing as a professional at Aberdeenshire Cricket Club, is in the intensive care unit of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, according to Herald Live..