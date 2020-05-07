Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police: Wife of Ravens' Thomas arrested after pointing gun at his head

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:57 IST
Police: Wife of Ravens' Thomas arrested after pointing gun at his head

The wife of Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas was arrested after police say she told them she pointed a loaded weapon at her husband's head following an incident in which she caught him cheating on her. The arrest occurred last month, but documents in the case surfaced just this week.

According to an Austin, Texas, police report obtained by NFL Media, police reached a rental home in East Austin on April 13 and found Thomas' wife, Nina, chasing her husband on the property with a knife. Per police, Earl Thomas also was carrying a pistol that they later determined he had confiscated from his wife after she entered the home to confront him about his cheating. Nina Thomas, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree family violence for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Two women, who police say accompanied Nina to the residence, were charged with burglary of a residence.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Nina Thomas held a loaded gun at her husband's head after she allegedly found him in bed with his brother and other women. She placed the gun less than a foot away from his head, with the safety disengaged and her finger on the trigger, per TMZ. "I am here to declare that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear her good name," Houston lawyer Jonathan Goins said on behalf of Nina Thomas, per USA Today.

The two, who were high school sweethearts, married in an elaborate ceremony in Texas in 2016. Earl Thomas addressed the incident involving his wife in an Instagram video on Wednesday night to "get ahead" of a report that TMZ planned to release the details of the event in question.

"So I just wanted to get ahead of it. I mean, it's really not anybody's business," Thomas said. "It's (angering me) that it got out but it's the world we live in today. Instead of talking about it, just keep us in y'all's prayers. Stuff like this happens, bro. We try to live the best lives we possibly can but sometimes it don't go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. We're back talking. I'm seeing my kids so just keep us in your prayers." Nina Thomas is set to appear in Travis County District Court on June 8 for an initial setting in the case.

"We became aware of the situation when we read and saw it on the reports late last night and early this morning," the Ravens said Thursday morning, per a team spokesman. Earl Thomas, 31, recorded 49 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games in 2019 after signing a four-year, $55 million contract with the Ravens in March.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, Thomas has posted 713 tackles and 30 interceptions in 140 career games with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-18) and Ravens. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Can virus stimulus vaccinate the poor against future crises?

By Laurie Goering LONDON, May 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the congested slums of Mumbai, coronavirus lockdowns have left the poor - who struggle even in good times - battling to access basics like food or medical care, according to Sh...

Civilian injured as Pak Army shells 3 sectors along LoC in Poonch

A civilian was injured and two houses suffered damage when the Pakistan Army on Thursday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control LoC in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the I...

U.S. Justice Department seeks to drop case against Trump ex-adviser Flynn

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday abruptly sought to drop the criminal charges against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn, following mounting pressure from Trumps political allies on the right. The ...

Albania sticks to re-opening plan due to few virus cases

Albania will let shopping centres and services start work and drivers travel without permission from Monday due to the low number of infections with the new coronavirus after Thursday marked the ninth day without any deaths, officials said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020