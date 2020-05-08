Team Nigma win sixth-place tiebreaker in Pushka League

Team Nigma toppled OG.Seed in a best-of-one tiebreaker on Thursday to clinch sixth place in the European group of the WePlay! Pushka League. Team Nigma emerged victorious in over 42 minutes to pick up $5,000 and a seed in the Season 2 Division 1. OG.Seed received $3,000 and were relegated to Division 2 for next season.

The four playoff representatives from the Europe group were already determined: Team Secret (5-1), Alliance (5-1), Team Liquid (4-2) and Ninjas in Pyjamas (3-3). The Commonwealth of Independent States group features the following playoff representatives: HellRaisers (5-1), VP.Prodigy (4-2), Natus Vincere (4-2) and Virtus.pro (4-2).

All playoff matches in the $250,000 Dota 2 event will be best of three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best of five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000. Friday's quarterfinals:

HellRaisers vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas Alliance vs. VP.Prodigy

Virtus.pro vs. Team Liquid Saturday's quarterfinal:

Team Secret vs. Natus Vincere WePlay! Pushka League standings:

Europe x-1. Team Secret, 5-1

x-2. Alliance, 5-1 x-3. Team Liquid, 4-2

x-4. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-3 e-5. OG, 2-4

e-6. Team Nigma, 1-5 e-7. OG Seed, 1-5

CIS x-1. HellRaisers, 5-1

x-2. Virtus.pro, 4-2 x-3. VP.Prodigy, 4-2

x-4. Natus Vincere, 4-2 e-5. FlyToMoon, 3-3

e-6. Team Spirit, 1-5 e-7. B8, 0-6

x-clinched playoff spot e-eliminated from playoffs

Prize pool: 1st place -- $70,000

2nd place -- $45,000 3rd place -- $30,000

4th place -- $20,000 5th-6th place -- $12,500

7th-8th place -- $10,000 9th-10th place -- $7,000 -- OG, FlyToMoon

11th-12th place -- $5,000 -- Team Nigma, Team Spirit 13th-14th place -- $3,000 -- OG Seed, B8

--Field Level Media