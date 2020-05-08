Kansas City Chiefs 2020 schedule snapshot

Kansas City Chiefs 2020 schedule Sept. 10 vs. Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sept. 20 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 28 at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Oct. 4 vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 15 at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX) Oct. 25 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Nov. 1 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 8 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 22 at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Nov. 29 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Dec. 6 vs. Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 20 at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET Dec. 27 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Jan. 3. vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. ET 2019 record: 12-4

Last playoff appearance: 2019 PointsBet over-under for Chiefs wins: 11.5

FLM projects: 12 wins Kansas City won 12 games a year ago despite Patrick Mahomes being banged-up throughout the year and missing most of three games. The Chiefs certainly have weaknesses (cornerback and interior O-line depth, in particular), but the game's best quarterback can compensate. Their biggest challenge is an improving division and avoiding complacency.

Upset watch: The Chiefs swept the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, but L.A.'s defense limited Mahomes to 35-of-57 passing for 356 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in perhaps his two worst outings all year. The Chargers also have a run-heavy offense that can control the clock and poke at the Chiefs' biggest weakness, stopping the run. Longshot wager: The best defensive player in football over the final few months of 2019 was Tyrann Mathieu, who thrived while being deployed all over the field by coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Mathieu's odds to win Defensive Player of the Year (+4000) are tied for 21st, which seems like great value considering his team's prime-time exposure.

