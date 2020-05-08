Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arizona Cardinals 2020 schedule snapshot

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 05:29 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 05:29 IST
Arizona Cardinals 2020 schedule snapshot

Arizona Cardinals 2020 schedule Sept. 13 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 vs. Washington Redskins, 4:05 p.m. ET Sept. 27 vs. Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET Oct. 11 at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET

Oct. 19 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Oct. 25 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

BYE Nov. 8 vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET

Nov. 15 vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:05 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:25 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Nov. 29 at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET Dec. 6 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET Dec. 20 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 16 vs. San Francisco 49ers, TBD Jan. 3 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET

2019 record: 5-10-1 Last playoff appearance: 2015

PointsBet over-under for Cardinals wins: 7 FLM projects: 6 wins

In a rough and tumble division, the Cardinals are the upstarts and capable of getting to nine wins if everything breaks perfectly. That's a huge jump after losing 10 games in 2019 with one tie. We aren't yet sold on a rebuilt defense or the ability of the offensive line to consistently win in the fourth quarter. Upset watch: Arizona is not an easy place to visit, and defending the Kliff Kingsbury offense comes with many caveats. The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have enough pass rush or quality cornerback play last season to shut down the league's best passing games, and the Cardinals are shaping up to be a threat for teams that can't put the QB on the ground.

Longshot wager: Kingsbury is +2200 to be NFL Coach of the Year, right in line with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Pete Carroll of the Seahawks, and 12th from the top (Patriots coach Bill Belichick is +1000). To get that award, it'll likely take more than nine wins and big noise in the playoffs. KK could cash if he hits 11 wins and his offense realizes its prolific potential. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL schedule: Champion Chiefs will open vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs will open their title defense at home against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 10, the NFL announced Thursday evening while revealing the entire 2020 schedule. Tom Bradys first game as a member of the Tampa Bay B...

China reports one new coronavirus case, 16 asymptomatic cases

China reported one new coronavirus case for May 7, down from the two cases the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Friday. No new imported cases were recorded on May 7, the National Health Commission said in a stat...

Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule snapshot

Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule all times ET Sept. 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m.Sept. 20 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at Los Angeles Chargers, 405 p.m.Oct. 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.Oct...

Kerala: Five Gulf evacuees sent to isolation ward after displaying COVID-19 symptoms

Five people, who were among 181 individuals evacuated from Abu Dhabi, have been sent to the isolation ward of a district hospital after they displayed symptoms of coronavirus during thermal screening. The first repatriation Air India Expres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020