Arizona Cardinals 2020 schedule snapshot

Arizona Cardinals 2020 schedule Sept. 13 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 vs. Washington Redskins, 4:05 p.m. ET Sept. 27 vs. Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET Oct. 11 at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET

Oct. 19 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Oct. 25 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

BYE Nov. 8 vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET

Nov. 15 vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:05 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:25 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Nov. 29 at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET Dec. 6 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET Dec. 20 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 16 vs. San Francisco 49ers, TBD Jan. 3 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET

2019 record: 5-10-1 Last playoff appearance: 2015

PointsBet over-under for Cardinals wins: 7 FLM projects: 6 wins

In a rough and tumble division, the Cardinals are the upstarts and capable of getting to nine wins if everything breaks perfectly. That's a huge jump after losing 10 games in 2019 with one tie. We aren't yet sold on a rebuilt defense or the ability of the offensive line to consistently win in the fourth quarter. Upset watch: Arizona is not an easy place to visit, and defending the Kliff Kingsbury offense comes with many caveats. The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have enough pass rush or quality cornerback play last season to shut down the league's best passing games, and the Cardinals are shaping up to be a threat for teams that can't put the QB on the ground.

Longshot wager: Kingsbury is +2200 to be NFL Coach of the Year, right in line with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Pete Carroll of the Seahawks, and 12th from the top (Patriots coach Bill Belichick is +1000). To get that award, it'll likely take more than nine wins and big noise in the playoffs. KK could cash if he hits 11 wins and his offense realizes its prolific potential. --Field Level Media