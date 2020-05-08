Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Athletes could be particularly vulnerable to serious COVID-19 symptoms, says union

Professional athletes could be particularly vulnerable to falling seriously ill with the new coronavirus, the head of a global union representing them told Reuters on Thursday. Brendan Schwab, the executive director of the World Players' Association, added that some players were being asked to sign away rights that would normally give them legal and financial protection should they fall ill. Fighters tested on arrival ahead of UFC return in Florida

Fighters taking part in Saturday's UFC 249 card in Jacksonville, Florida have been tested on arrival and many have been isolating in their rooms as the mixed martial arts promotion prepares to to get back to business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled for April 18 in Brooklyn, New York, but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. A bid to stage the card on tribal lands in California was aborted when UFC came under pressure from Disney, which owns broadcast partner ESPN. NFL committee chief confirms end of PI reviews

After just one year, the NFL is eliminating replay reviews of pass-interference calls. Atlanta Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay, the chairman of the NFL's competition committee, confirmed the news Thursday. IndyCar to start season June 6 in Texas

The IndyCar season will begin June 6 with the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, the circuit announced Thursday. No fans will be in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race will begin at 8:15 p.m. and televised on NBCSN. F1 considering new venues as first quarter revenues slump

Formula One could race at circuits not on the current calendar as it seeks to rev up a 2020 season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic and against a backdrop of plunging revenues. The Liberty Media-owned sport reported first quarter revenues of $39 million on Thursday, compared to $246 million in the same period last year, with no races scheduled for Q2 either. NFL schedule: Champion Chiefs will open vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs will open their title defense at home against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 10, the NFL announced Thursday evening while revealing the entire 2020 schedule. Tom Brady's first game as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the road against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13. Heavily-restricted NBA practices expected to resume on Friday

NBA teams are expected to get the go-ahead to reopen practice facilities for limited use as early as Friday, less than two months after the coronavirus outbreak forced the suspension of the season. With head and assistant coaches barred and scrimmages forbidden, the workouts are unlikely to resemble business as usual for the NBA but would nonetheless be a step towards normalcy for a league whose season was upended in dramatic fashion in March. Brady to battle Brees in Week One blockbuster

Quarterback Tom Brady's bid to bring the glory days back to Tampa Bay will be given a stiff test in Week One of the new NFL season when the Buccaneers travel to New Orleans to face Drew Brees and the Saints on Sept. 13. The NFL, which outlined criteria on Wednesday for teams to begin reopening facilities amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, released the 256-game 2020 regular season schedule on Thursday. CFL: League's future 'in jeopardy' due COVID-19, commissioner says

The commissioner of the Canadian Football League (CFL) said on Thursday the league's future is "very much in jeopardy" because of the COVID-19 pandemic that will likely result in the cancellation of the 2020 season. CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie delivered the gloomy outlook while speaking by video conference to a House of Commons standing committee on finance a week after news broke that the league asked the federal government for financial support. Woods, Mickelson, Manning and Brady showdown set for May 24

The coronavirus relief golf match featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will be on May 24 at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, WarnerMedia's Turner Sports said on Thursday. The sanctioned PGA Tour event, which is being dubbed The Match: Champions for Charity, will begin at 3 pm ET (1900 GMT) and the four golfers will come together to make a charitable donation of $10 million to benefit COVID-19 relief.

