French Open organisers to refund all tickets

All ticket holders for the French Open, postponed from this month until September because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be refunded, the French Tennis Federation announced. "The current health situation linked to COVID-19 and the extent of this pandemic are causing uncertainty for all events bringing together the public, all over the world," the federation said in a message sent to all people who had bought tickets.

"We have chosen to postpone Roland-Garros until the end of September and, assuming our responsibility, we are currently working in collaboration with the French authorities to jointly define the appropriate measures that will guarantee the health and safety of all people present. "Pending having drawn up all the outlines, the French Tennis Federation has decided to cancel and refund all tickets already purchased." Roland-Garros was initially scheduled for May 24-June 7, but has been pushed back to likely run between September 27-October 11.