India is the hardest condition for us to play: David Warner

Australian opener David Warner, who captains IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad and has a huge fan following, said that he loves playing in India as it is the 'hardest condition' for him to play which motivates him to succeed.

Updated: 08-05-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:08 IST
Australian opener David Warner. Image Credit: ANI

Australian opener David Warner, who captains IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad and has a huge fan following, said that he loves playing in India as it is the 'hardest condition' for him to play which motivates him to succeed. "I love playing against India in India, everyone is against you. It is the hardest condition for us to play in, you have more motivation to succeed," Warner said during an Instagram live session with Indian opener Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit lauded the structure of IPL and the impact of the tournament on the players. According to him, "IPL has done wonders for world cricket". "IPL has enabled cricketers in getting to know each other, it has been fascinating for us to know all you guys. A lot of players in India get to learn from you guys," he said.

"The tournament is very well planned, all franchises take the IPL very seriously, they all start preparing well before the tournament starts," the most successful skipper of the tournament added. The 13th edition of the IPL, which was scheduled to start from March 29, has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

