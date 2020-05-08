Left Menu
Capitals parting ways with Leipsic after vulgar remarks

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:57 IST
The Washington Capitals placed controversial forward Brendan Leipsic on unconditional waivers Friday for the purposes of terminating his contract. Vulgar and misogynistic comments made by Leipsic in an Instagram group chat were leaked earlier this week, including inappropriate remarks about Vancouver Canucks forward Tanner Pearson's wife and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's girlfriend.

Leipsic, 25, signed a one-year, $700,000 contract in July. Leipsic tallied 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 61 games with the Capitals during the 2019-20 season. He has collected 59 points (16 goals, 43 assists) in 187 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, Capitals and Canucks, where he was briefly a teammate of Pearson.

Leipsic's younger brother, Jeremey, also participated in the group chat and was kicked off the University of Manitoba hockey team on Thursday. --Field Level Media

