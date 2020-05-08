Working on fitness after Sandpaper gate furthered my career: David Warner

Australian opener David Warner on Friday revealed that working on his fitness during the suspension period has helped him in furthering his career. Sandpaper Gate happened during the 2018 Cape Town Test between Australia and South Africa. On the third day of the match, Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera trying to alter the condition of the ball.

After the conclusion of the third day, Bancroft and then Australian skipper Steve Smith admitted that they cheated in trying to tamper with the ball. Warner's involvement in the act was also confirmed. Cricket Australia handed a one-year ban to both Smith and Warner, while Bancroft was given a nine-month suspension.

Recalling the incident Warner shared his comeback plan during an Instagram live session with Indian opener Rohit Sharma. "It was challenging, for the first three months, I did not pick up the cricket bat. I just spent the time with my family. I saw there was a tournament in Canada and I played in that. I think spending the time with my family and working on my fitness, it has really helped me. It has furthered my career probably," Warner said.

The left-handed batsman had a terrific outing in the 12th edition of the IPL as he became the most-run scorer of the tournament. He amassed 692 runs in 12 games for the SunRisers Hyderabad. "I had the drive and passion to make a comeback for my country, everyone makes mistakes. In the 2019 IPL, I enjoyed not being the captain and playing under Williamson. I got to enjoy the game, people do not realise the pressure that comes along of being expected to perform in each match," Warner said.

The 13th edition of the IPL, which was scheduled to start from March 29, has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)