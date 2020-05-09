Playing without fans will be a hollow feeling: Alex Carey on closed-door matches

As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus threat, Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey on Friday said that playing cricket without fans in the stadium will be a 'hollow feeling'. However, the left-handed batsman felt that even if the teams play behind closed doors there will be some solid cricket, and the fans can watch the game from home."As a cricket player all you wanna do is play, but the most important part and the reason why we are so lucky to do what we do is because of the fans that come and watch," said Carey during an Instagram live session with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

"There is IPL and T20 World Cup that is coming up and it will be very hard to picture games without the amazing fans that make this sport so incredible. As a player, I will go ahead and play for my country or play for Delhi if we have to play without fans at a stadium but it will also be a hollow feeling," he further stated. "But also knowing that as a fan if you watch some cricket coming up it has to be on TV. Hopefully, the fans are gonna be there but if not we understand how important they are to us, and if they are not in person there are in spirit and we can play some solid cricket and know that they are watching back home," the wicket-keeper batsman added.

Carey played 36 ODIs and 28 T20I for Australia having made his international debut in January 2018. He has scored 884 and 173 runs in the ODIs and T20I respectively. The left-handed batsman would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals had the IPL commenced from March 29. However, the tournament got suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)