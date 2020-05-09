Left Menu
Development News Edition

Playing without fans will be a hollow feeling: Alex Carey on closed-door matches

As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus threat, Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey on Friday said that playing cricket without fans in the stadium will be a 'hollow feeling'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 10:44 IST
Playing without fans will be a hollow feeling: Alex Carey on closed-door matches
Australia cricketer Alex Carey. Image Credit: ANI

As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus threat, Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey on Friday said that playing cricket without fans in the stadium will be a 'hollow feeling'. However, the left-handed batsman felt that even if the teams play behind closed doors there will be some solid cricket, and the fans can watch the game from home."As a cricket player all you wanna do is play, but the most important part and the reason why we are so lucky to do what we do is because of the fans that come and watch," said Carey during an Instagram live session with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

"There is IPL and T20 World Cup that is coming up and it will be very hard to picture games without the amazing fans that make this sport so incredible. As a player, I will go ahead and play for my country or play for Delhi if we have to play without fans at a stadium but it will also be a hollow feeling," he further stated. "But also knowing that as a fan if you watch some cricket coming up it has to be on TV. Hopefully, the fans are gonna be there but if not we understand how important they are to us, and if they are not in person there are in spirit and we can play some solid cricket and know that they are watching back home," the wicket-keeper batsman added.

Carey played 36 ODIs and 28 T20I for Australia having made his international debut in January 2018. He has scored 884 and 173 runs in the ODIs and T20I respectively. The left-handed batsman would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals had the IPL commenced from March 29. However, the tournament got suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA commissioner in self-quarantine after exposure to person with COVID-19

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn is in self-quarantine for a couple of weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, an FDA spokesman told Reuters late on Friday.Hahn immediately t...

Immediate stimulus package of Rs 15 lakh crore needed to overcome Covid-19 impact: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry CII has called for an immediate economic stimulus package of Rs 15 lakh crore -- or 7.5 per cent of the GDP -- to tide over the impact of Covid-19 led countrywide lockdown. The lead industry body said th...

Soccer-U.S. women's team file to appeal equal pay ruling

The U.S. womens soccer team has filed to appeal a district court decision handed down last week that dismissed their claims for equal pay, a spokesperson for the team said on Friday.The team suffered an unexpected blow to their high-profile...

I was so hard on myself for years: Kanan Gill

In his new Netflix special, Kanan Gill revisits the letter he wrote as a teen to his future self but if he could go back in time, the stand-up comedian says he would tell his younger self to relax and live more. Gill, like the rest of the w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020