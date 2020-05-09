Left Menu
Development News Edition

Watford says at least 6 EPL teams oppose restart

PTI | London | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:15 IST
Watford says at least 6 EPL teams oppose restart
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Watford chairman Scott Duxbury says at least six of the 20 English Premier League clubs are concerned about the plan to use neutral stadiums to finish the season. Duxbury says "there is no altruism in the Premier League" and that "there are 20 different vested interests, which sometimes align but more often than not work purely to protect each individual club." Ahead of Monday's crunch meeting of topflight clubs, the Hornets have joined Brighton and Aston Villa in making clear their opposition to the current "Project Restart" plans.

With nine rounds left, Watford is 17th in the league and looking to fight off relegation amid a challenging backdrop brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. Duxbury says "some clubs are happy to sign up to 'Project Restart' because arguably there is only upside in participating in this compromised format. It means Liverpool can win the title, other clubs can book their place in Europe next season or potentially fight their way up the table from a position of safety." But he adds "when at least six clubs - and I suspect more are concerned about the clear downside and the devastating effects of playing in this kind of distorted nine-game mini-league, then I believe the Premier League has a duty of care to address those concerns."

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Active COVID-19 cases rise to 1,800 in UP; Recovery rate 43 per cent: Official

The number of active cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh went up to 1,800 on Saturday, while nearly 1,400 people have been discharged so far, a senior official said. Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said the national recover...

I am healthy, not suffering from any disease, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he is totally healthy and not suffering from any ailment, dispelling rumours about his health on the social media. In a signed statement, the home minister said in the last couple of days rumou...

13 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir; number of cases rises to 836: Officials.

13 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir number of cases rises to 836 Officials....

62-yr-old becomes second COVID-19 fatality in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

A 62-year-old man died due to coronavirus in Noida, becoming the second COVID-19 fatality in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said on Saturday. The resident of Sector 66 was among the two people who tested positive for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020