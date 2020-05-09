Rescheduled TCS World 10K Bengaluru to be held on November 22

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru run will be held on November 22 as the organisers on Saturday announced the new date for the rescheduled event. The race, the lone Gold Label event in Asia, was earlier scheduled to be held on the third Sunday of May, like the previous years, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Safety and precaution are paramount for the event. This re-scheduling of the Tata Consultancy Services World 10K, was imminent to regain some form of normalcy, especially for the travel and participation of our international stakeholders," said Vivek Singh, Joint-MD Procam International, the organisers of the run. "The support and co-operation received from all our stakeholders, has been unparalleled. 22nd November 2020, should give us all necessary time to heal, re-energise and deliver the event with our customary zeal," he added. The online registrations for the rescheduled event will commence on September 8.

Race Director Hugh Jones said, "Postponing an event of this magnitude is never easy. We are fortunate that all stakeholders were on board with this new date and they too are of the belief that runner’s safety comes first. We are positive this will be over soon, and we can once again etch inspiring stories from India, for the world." For the runners, who have already applied for the 2020 edition, their registrations will be automatically transferred to the new race date..