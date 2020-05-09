Chargers TE Henry fulfills promise, gets degree

Hunter Henry fulfilled a promise he made when he left Arkansas after three years to enter the NFL. On Saturday, he got his college degree.

The Razorbacks tweeted the news, and the Los Angeles Chargers tight end responded, saying he vowed to his mother, Jenny, and his wife, Parker, that he would graduate. "Worked hard to get this. Promised my mom and my wife when I left that I would get my degree. Well, @JennyHenry I did it. Glad I was able to get my degree from this awesome university. Woo pig," he wrote.

Henry played for the Razorbacks from 2013-15, and in his junior season, he was a consensus All-American and won the John Mackey Award as the nation's most outstanding tight end. The Chargers selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. Last season, he played in 12 games, catching 55 passes for 652 yards and five touchdowns. He missed all of the 2018 season with a torn ACL.

Henry's younger brothers, Hudson and Hayden, play for the Razorbacks. --Field Level Media